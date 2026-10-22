Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH
About
Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH (CNE) in Vienna is the European headquarters of Central National Gottesman inc. in USA (CNG), a leading international trading group for paper, cardboard, pulp and wood.
Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH (CNE) in Vienna is the European headquarters of Central National Gottesman inc. in USA (CNG), a leading international trading group for paper, cardboard, pulp and wood.
The Group finances, buys and sells c.a. 6.7 million tons per year, of which c.a. 50% is paper and cardboard, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Central National Gottesman Europe GmbH
Altmannsdorfer Straße 74
1120 Wien
Austria
1120 Wien
Austria