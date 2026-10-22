Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Gabriel-Chemie is an owner-managed family business in the 3rd generation, which specializes in refinement and colouring of plastics. In 2020 the company is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a successful masterbatch provider on a national and international level.
Gabriel-Chemie is an owner-managed family business in the 3rd generation, which specializes in refinement and colouring of plastics. In 2020 the company is celebrating its 70th anniversary as a successful masterbatch provider on a national and international level.
When developing new products, Gabriel-Chemie focuses ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Industriestraße 1
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria