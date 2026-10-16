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LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH

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Liebherr-Werk Nenzing GmbH has established itself as an innovation leader worldwide. The portfolio of construction machines includes crawler cranes and duty cycle crawler cranes, as well as piling and drilling rigs. Digital solutions and services for the construction site of the future complete the product range. In ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
Dr. Hans Liebherr Straße 1
6710 Nenzing
Austria
+4350809 41-0
+4350809 41-500
info.lwn@liebherr.com
http://www.liebherr.com
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