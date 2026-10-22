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DSV Road Austria AG

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Around the world with DB Schenker

Integrated logistics takes place all over the world - wherever global freight flows create effective connections between all modes of transport. Our value added services ensure seamless goods flows and lean, optimised supply chains and guarantee your success.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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