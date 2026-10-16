English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH

About
logo

Soyuzkontakt-Trans offers a wide range of rail freight services. The top priority is to offer a high quality service when transporting goods by rail.

All goods are delivered using the optimum choice of safe transport routes. Soyuzkontakt-Trans has become a successful and competitive freight forwarding firm as a ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SZ-Kontakt Trans GmbH
Biberstraße 10/6
1010 Wien
Austria
+436764213134
vCard