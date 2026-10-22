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VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft

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The trading house VA lntertrading Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1978, is based at the crossroads of important trade routes at the heart of Europe. The company operates in the following trading sectors:

> Steel
> Foodstuffs and animal feed
> Pharma (animal feed, pharmaceuticals)
> Projects & distribution ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

VA Intertrading Aktiengesellschaft
Strasserau 6
4020 Linz
Austria
+437327804327
+43732 780 40
vait@vait.com
http://www.vait.com
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