Trade Mission to Georgia | 13 October 2026
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Tbilisi-Georgia
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The mission will bring together Austrian and Georgian companies and provide an excellent opportunity to meet potential business partners, explore new cooperation opportunities and establish valuable international business contacts.
The program will place a particular focus on the construction and construction supply sectors, while companies from all industries are welcome to participate. We are particularly interested in connecting Georgian companies with Austrian businesses whose products, services and expertise may offer opportunities for cooperation in the Georgian market.
As part of the mission, we will arrange targeted B2B meetings. This provides an opportunity to present your company directly to relevant Austrian partners and discuss potential business opportunities, partnerships, and projects.
Whether you are looking for new suppliers, technology partners, expertise, or opportunities for joint projects, we would be pleased to explore potential areas of cooperation with you.
Take the opportunity to meet Austrian companies, discover new solutions and establish long-term business partnerships.
Learn more about the Austrian participants below – they look forward to meeting partners and exploring new opportunities in Georgia!
- Frequentis AG
- GNSS Consulting GmbH
- IM HOLZ Nova GmbH
- Linsinger Maschinenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H
- PERAQUA Professional Water Products GmbH
- Solvia FlexKapG
- VA Tech Wabag GmbH
Are you interested in exploring cooperation opportunities?
Contact us to arrange a meeting!
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tbilisi
E tbilisi@advantageaustria.org