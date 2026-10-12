Trade Mission to Georgia | 13 October 2026

We invite potential partners from Georgia to meet Austrian companies in Tbilisi in the framework of the Trade Mission on 13 October 2026.

The mission will bring together Austrian and Georgian companies and provide an excellent opportunity to meet potential business partners, explore new cooperation opportunities and establish valuable international business contacts.





The program will place a particular focus on the construction and construction supply sectors, while companies from all industries are welcome to participate. We are particularly interested in connecting Georgian companies with Austrian businesses whose products, services and expertise may offer opportunities for cooperation in the Georgian market.





As part of the mission, we will arrange targeted B2B meetings. This provides an opportunity to present your company directly to relevant Austrian partners and discuss potential business opportunities, partnerships, and projects.





Whether you are looking for new suppliers, technology partners, expertise, or opportunities for joint projects, we would be pleased to explore potential areas of cooperation with you.

Take the opportunity to meet Austrian companies, discover new solutions and establish long-term business partnerships.



Learn more about the Austrian participants below – they look forward to meeting partners and exploring new opportunities in Georgia!





Are you interested in exploring cooperation opportunities?

Contact us to arrange a meeting!





ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tbilisi

E tbilisi@advantageaustria.org







