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ComFin Software GmbH

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ComFin Software is a Vienna-based CTRM (Commodity Trading and Risk Management) software company with special focus on the oil and gas industry. ComFin supports trading activities in terms of centralised trade administration and reducing the risks associated to commodity trading.

In addition to tailored solutions, for ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ComFin Software GmbH
Klimschgasse 17
1030 Wien
Austria
+4315134704
info@comfinsoftware.com
http://www.comfinsoftware.com
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