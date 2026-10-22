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Eglo Leuchten GmbH

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Eglo is one of the world's leading providers of decorative home lighting, produced in accordance with to the strict European standards, ENEC 60598. With its internationally oriented corporate structure EGLO distributes residential lighting to trading partners in all continents.
Factories at numerous production sites, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Eglo Leuchten GmbH
Heiligkreuz 22
6136 Pill
Austria
+43524269960
+4352426996972
info@eglo.com
http://www.eglo.com
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