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Ozzylogik GmbH

About
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Ozzylogik is a leading European Company providing tactical network and cellular intelligence solutions.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Ozzylogik GmbH
Rosenbursenstraße 2/21
1010 Wien
Austria
+4315125009-16
a.fossemo@ozzylogik.com
https://www.ozzylogik.com/
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About the company

Company profile

Ozzylogik is a leading European Company providing tactical network and cellular intelligence solutions. These solutions are designed to identify, manage, intercept, extract data from, and locate target devices in the field.
With 20 years of experience, Ozzylogik works to enhance the capabilities of organizations such as law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence, search and rescue, and critical infrastructure.

The company’s goal is to combat criminal activity, safeguard communities, and fortify national security. International capability ensures that Ozzylogik consistently delivers innovative tools and trusted results without relying on external suppliers. All products are produced entirely in Europe.

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© Ozzylogik GmbH
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© Ozzylogik GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Solutions for advanced telecommunication tech

Ozzylogik provides services for government agencies, special services, intelligence agencies, police and military units all over the world and seeks partnerships.

product image
© Ozzylogik GmbH