Ozzylogik is a leading European Company providing tactical network and cellular intelligence solutions. These solutions are designed to identify, manage, intercept, extract data from, and locate target devices in the field.

With 20 years of experience, Ozzylogik works to enhance the capabilities of organizations such as law enforcement, homeland security, intelligence, search and rescue, and critical infrastructure.

The company’s goal is to combat criminal activity, safeguard communities, and fortify national security. International capability ensures that Ozzylogik consistently delivers innovative tools and trusted results without relying on external suppliers. All products are produced entirely in Europe.

© Ozzylogik GmbH