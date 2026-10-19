"CONTAINER TRADING WFW" Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
CONTAINER TRADING WFW GesmbH processes 100% recycled plastic to make very strong plastic products such as thermo composters and slatted composters, garden bed systems, garden stepping stones, bed edgings, amphibian living systems etc.
CONTAINER TRADING WFW GesmbH processes 100% recycled plastic to make very strong plastic products such as thermo composters and slatted composters, garden bed systems, garden stepping stones, bed edgings, amphibian living systems etc.
The approx. 10 mm thick thermal walls of the Thermo Composters are foam-insulated ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
"CONTAINER TRADING WFW" Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Vorchdorfer Straße 27
4643 Pettenbach
Austria
4643 Pettenbach
Austria