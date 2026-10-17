English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

crashwise FlexkapG

About
logo

Crashwise digitizes and automates the entire accident process—from incident capture to settlement.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

crashwise FlexkapG
Ziestgasse 2
1140 Wien
Austria
+436764788057
doris.zuba-stark@crashwise.app
https://www.crashwise.app/de
vCard
About the company

Company profile

Crashwise digitizes and automates the entire accident process—from incident capture to settlement. Our AI-powered platform collects, validates, and structures accident data in real time, generates automated damage reports and signed PDFs, and connects fleets, insurers, and repair networks in one seamless digital workflow. This helps companies reduce admin effort, vehicle downtime, and repair costs.

symbol picture
© crashwise FlexkapG
symbol picture
© crashwise FlexkapG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Digital accident management for companies with vehicle fleets

Crashwise supports companies with vehicle fleets in the digital handling of accidents. Our platform includes AI-powered accident capture, automated damage lists, signed PDF reports, and structured routing to repair partners. This helps fleet operators reduce administrative effort, vehicle downtime, and repair costs.

symbol picture
© crashwise FlexkapG