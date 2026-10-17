crashwise FlexkapG
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
crashwise FlexkapG
Ziestgasse 2
1140 Wien
Austria
1140 Wien
Austria
About the company
Company profile
Crashwise digitizes and automates the entire accident process—from incident capture to settlement. Our AI-powered platform collects, validates, and structures accident data in real time, generates automated damage reports and signed PDFs, and connects fleets, insurers, and repair networks in one seamless digital workflow. This helps companies reduce admin effort, vehicle downtime, and repair costs.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Digital accident management for companies with vehicle fleets
Crashwise supports companies with vehicle fleets in the digital handling of accidents. Our platform includes AI-powered accident capture, automated damage lists, signed PDF reports, and structured routing to repair partners. This helps fleet operators reduce administrative effort, vehicle downtime, and repair costs.