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Doka GmbH

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Doka is one of the world's leading companies in the development, manufacture and sale of formwork technology for all areas of construction.

With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in over 70 countries, Doka has a high-performance distribution network and thus guarantees the rapid and professional provision ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Doka Hellas Formwork Technologies S.A.
5, Agiou Athanasiou str.
153 51 Pallini
Greece
+3021066692112
+302106032614
hellas@doka.com
http://www.doka.gr
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Headquarters

Doka GmbH
Josef-Umdasch-Platz 1
3300 Amstetten
Austria
+4374726050
+43747264430
info@doka.com
http://www.doka.com
https://www.xing.com/companies/doka
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