Doka GmbH
About
Doka is one of the world's leading companies in the development, manufacture and sale of formwork technology for all areas of construction.
Doka is one of the world's leading companies in the development, manufacture and sale of formwork technology for all areas of construction.
With more than 160 sales and logistics locations in over 70 countries, Doka has a high-performance distribution network and thus guarantees the rapid and professional provision ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
Doka Hellas Formwork Technologies S.A.
5, Agiou Athanasiou str.
153 51 Pallini
Greece
153 51 Pallini
Greece
Headquarters
Doka GmbH
Josef-Umdasch-Platz 1
3300 Amstetten
Austria
3300 Amstetten
Austria