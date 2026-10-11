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MEIKO Clean Solutions Austria GmbH

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MEIKO - All around the globe
Our job is to make the world a cleaner place by using innovative technology for warewashing, cleaning and disinfection. We started out 91 years ago in a garage in the Black Forest – now we operate all around the globe. The unifying force behind our production sites in Germany, China and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MEIKO Clean Solutions Austria GmbH
Liesinger-Flur-Gasse 17, Objekt 3
1230 Wien
Austria
+43169920390
+431699203923
office@meiko.at
http://www.meiko.at
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