MEIKO Clean Solutions Austria GmbH
About
MEIKO - All around the globe
MEIKO - All around the globe
Our job is to make the world a cleaner place by using innovative technology for warewashing, cleaning and disinfection. We started out 91 years ago in a garage in the Black Forest – now we operate all around the globe. The unifying force behind our production sites in Germany, China and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
MEIKO Clean Solutions Austria GmbH
Liesinger-Flur-Gasse 17, Objekt 3
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria