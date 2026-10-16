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"Wertheim" Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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For more than 160 years, a safe made by Wertheim, the traditional Austrian company, has been synonymous with the best protection for valuable property.

Products range from small safes for private homes, offices and commercial clients to large safes for the banking sector.

The classifications required by insurance ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

"Wertheim" Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Danfoss-Straße 6
2353 Guntramsdorf
Austria
+4322363203500
+43223632035021
office@wertheim.at
http://www.wertheim.at
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