The 36th International Plastics and Rubber Exhibition for Machinery, Processing and Materials

PLASTICS & RUBBER INDONESIA is the most prominent event in Indonesia dedicated exclusively to the plastics and rubber industries. Every year, PLASTICS & RUBBER INDONESIA attracts numerous national and international exhibitors and visitors keen to find out about the latest trends, technologies, products and services. Advantage Austria last took part in 2024.





The Austrian joint stand organised by Advantage Austria at PLASTICS & RUBBER INDONESIA 2026 in Jakarta once again offers you the opportunity to discover Austrian companies which showcase their expertise in plastics processing and recycling on site.





Exhibition themes | Product groups:

Plastics and plastics recycling machinery, plastics and packaging products, packaging machinery, packaging materials, food technology, food processing machinery





The event will take place as part of the ‘go-international’ internationalisation initiative – a joint initiative of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.







