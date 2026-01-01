Hotel Ambassador Betriebsgesellschaft mbH
About
Tradition and present, arts and delights -experience the special flair of a top hotel in the heart of Vienna. The Ambassador Hotel is rich in tradition, situated in the historic city centre between St. Stephen’s Square and the State Opera, it is the ideal starting point for visitors to Vienna.
Tradition and present, arts and delights -experience the special flair of a top hotel in the heart of Vienna. The Ambassador Hotel is rich in tradition, situated in the historic city centre between St. Stephen’s Square and the State Opera, it is the ideal starting point for visitors to Vienna.
The spacious, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hotel Ambassador Betriebsgesellschaft mbH
Kärntner Straße 22
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria