Tyrolit - Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co K.G.
About
TYROLIT is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of grinding and dressing tools as well as a system provider for the construction industry. Since 1919, TYROLIT stands for products of the highest quality, innovation and service strength. Headquartered in Schwaz (Austria), the Tyrolean family-owned business combines ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Tyrolit - Schleifmittelwerke Swarovski AG & Co K.G.
Swarovskistraße 33
6130 Schwaz
Austria
6130 Schwaz
Austria