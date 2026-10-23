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DEMACLENKO GmbH

About
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DEMACLENKO is one of the leading international companies for the implementation of fully automatic and resource-saving snowmaking systems.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

DEMACLENKO GmbH
Michael-Seeber-Straße 1
6410 Telfs
Austria
+43526262121
+435262621213400
sales@demaclenko.com
http://www.demaclenko.com
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About the company

Company profile

DEMACLENKO is one of the leading international companies for the implementation of fully automatic and resource-saving snowmaking systems.

Turnkey solutions, as well as customer-specific solutions, enable ski resorts worldwide to start the season on time. The focus of development work is above all on sustainability and the efficient use of the potential of digitization.

With its own branches around the world and a network of certified distribution partners, DEMACLENKO can guarantee a seamless supply chain, fast service and uncompromising quality.

Product image
© DEMACLENKO GmbH
Product image
© DEMACLENKO GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Turnkey snowmaking systems with attention to quality and resource efficiency

DEMACLENKO GmbH is seeking contacts to decision makers, investors, planners and construction companies interested in snowmaking systems for new ski resorts and the expansion of existing ski resorts.

Product image
© DEMACLENKO GmbH