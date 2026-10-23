DEMACLENKO GmbH
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
DEMACLENKO GmbH
Michael-Seeber-Straße 1
6410 Telfs
Austria
6410 Telfs
Austria
About the company
Company profile
DEMACLENKO is one of the leading international companies for the implementation of fully automatic and resource-saving snowmaking systems.
Turnkey solutions, as well as customer-specific solutions, enable ski resorts worldwide to start the season on time. The focus of development work is above all on sustainability and the efficient use of the potential of digitization.
With its own branches around the world and a network of certified distribution partners, DEMACLENKO can guarantee a seamless supply chain, fast service and uncompromising quality.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Turnkey snowmaking systems with attention to quality and resource efficiency
DEMACLENKO GmbH is seeking contacts to decision makers, investors, planners and construction companies interested in snowmaking systems for new ski resorts and the expansion of existing ski resorts.