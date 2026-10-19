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Handl Tyrol GmbH

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For more than 115 years HANDL TYROL, a family-run Tyrolean company with a long tradition, has stood for fine speck, ham, raw sausage and roasted meat specialities of the highest quality. The original Tyrolean specialities of HANDL TYROL are still produced with a great deal of loving care using traditional processes ...

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How to get in touch

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