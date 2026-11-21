Honigmayr Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Quality instead of quantity is more than just a phrase for Honigmayr from Tenneck - in the Austrian honey factory, it is the philosophy by which the company lives. Honigmayr fills the glass jars with great love for the product in addition to best honey. And one tastes that. In the various honey products, such as the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Honigmayr Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Honigmayr Platz 1
5451 Tenneck
Austria
5451 Tenneck
Austria