Kraus & Naimer Produktion GmbH
About
Kraus & Naimer is a long-standing driving force in the electrical and switchgear technology sector. The high degree of vertical integration, lightweight construction of the products, long-standing know-how, worldwide certifications and flexible solutions due to the unique modular system, position Kraus & Naimer as the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
Kraus & Naimer Ltd.
Yoshiwada Bldg. 2F 1-11-6 Hamamatsu-cho Minato-ku
105-0013 Tokyo
Japan
105-0013 Tokyo
Japan
Headquarters
Kraus & Naimer Produktion GmbH
Schumanngasse 39
1180 Wien
Austria
1180 Wien
Austria