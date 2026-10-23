Linmag GmbH
About
As an international rail service partner, LINMAG relys on the quality of rail milling technology with combined circumferential grinding and convince its customers with flawless reprofiled rails.
As an international rail service partner, LINMAG relys on the quality of rail milling technology with combined circumferential grinding and convince its customers with flawless reprofiled rails.
Decades of research and development by the affiliate company Linsinger, has established well-proven technology which ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Linmag GmbH
Dr. Linsinger-Straße 24
4662 Steyrermühl
Austria
4662 Steyrermühl
Austria