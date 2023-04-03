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Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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PRINOTH AG is the first choice worldwide for snow groomers that deliver perfect results.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Michael-Seeber-Straße 1
6410 Telfs
Austria
+43526262121
+43526123 123160
prinoth@prinoth.com
https://www.prinoth.com
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About the company

Company profile

Prinoth is the first choice worldwide for snow groomers that deliver perfect results. In addition, Prinoth operates in another two business areas, producing tracked vehicles and vegetation management equipment. To best serve its customers, Prinoth has more than 80 sales and service partners in over 50 countries.

The company’s emphasis on sustainability and customer service have led to its continuing growth. As part of the family-run HTI Group, Prinoth is able to maintain a long-term focus to ensure the success of its customers.

Product image
© Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Product image
© Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

PRINOTH – FOR PERFECT SLOPES

Prinoth snow groomers enable customers to save costs, reduce impact on the environment and work more efficiently. Its dedication to sustainability has led not only to fuel-efficient, clean machines but vehicles that emit zero emissions. Furthermore, digital tools that make ski resort management more cost-efficient and an outstanding customer service have made Prinoth the most favorite partner.

If interested, please contact the subsidiary in Japan:

Taro Girardi
PRINOTH K.K.
Tokyo, Minato-ku, Azabudai 3-4-23
106-0041
Japan
+81 3 4560 1013 or +81 90 1665 7133 (mobile)
taro.girardi@prinoth.com
https://www.prinoth.com/
vCard
Product image
© Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

PRINOTH – FOR PERFECT SLOPES

Prinoth snow groomers enable customers to save costs, reduce impact on the environment and work more efficiently. Its dedication to sustainability has led not only to fuel-efficient, clean machines but vehicles that emit zero emissions. Furthermore, digital tools that make ski resort management more cost-efficient and an outstanding customer service have made Prinoth the most favorite partner.

If interested, please contact the subsidiary in Japan:

Taro Girardi
PRINOTH K.K.
Tokyo, Minato-ku, Azabudai 3-4-23
106-0041
Japan
+81 3 4560 1013 or +81 90 1665 7133 (mobile)
taro.girardi@prinoth.com
https://www.prinoth.com/
vCard
product image
© Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.