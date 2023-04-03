Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6410 Telfs
Austria
Company profile
Prinoth is the first choice worldwide for snow groomers that deliver perfect results. In addition, Prinoth operates in another two business areas, producing tracked vehicles and vegetation management equipment. To best serve its customers, Prinoth has more than 80 sales and service partners in over 50 countries.
The company’s emphasis on sustainability and customer service have led to its continuing growth. As part of the family-run HTI Group, Prinoth is able to maintain a long-term focus to ensure the success of its customers.
Business opportunities
PRINOTH – FOR PERFECT SLOPES
Prinoth snow groomers enable customers to save costs, reduce impact on the environment and work more efficiently. Its dedication to sustainability has led not only to fuel-efficient, clean machines but vehicles that emit zero emissions. Furthermore, digital tools that make ski resort management more cost-efficient and an outstanding customer service have made Prinoth the most favorite partner.
If interested, please contact the subsidiary in Japan:
PRINOTH K.K.
106-0041
Japan
Business opportunities
PRINOTH – FOR PERFECT SLOPES
Prinoth snow groomers enable customers to save costs, reduce impact on the environment and work more efficiently. Its dedication to sustainability has led not only to fuel-efficient, clean machines but vehicles that emit zero emissions. Furthermore, digital tools that make ski resort management more cost-efficient and an outstanding customer service have made Prinoth the most favorite partner.
If interested, please contact the subsidiary in Japan:
PRINOTH K.K.
106-0041
Japan