Prinoth is the first choice worldwide for snow groomers that deliver perfect results. In addition, Prinoth operates in another two business areas, producing tracked vehicles and vegetation management equipment. To best serve its customers, Prinoth has more than 80 sales and service partners in over 50 countries.

The company’s emphasis on sustainability and customer service have led to its continuing growth. As part of the family-run HTI Group, Prinoth is able to maintain a long-term focus to ensure the success of its customers.

© Prinoth Gesellschaft m.b.H.