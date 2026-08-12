Austrian Business Seminar in Nagoya
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NAGOYA INNOVATOR'S GARAGE
Nagoya
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When expanding into the European Union, choosing the right location for your business operations is a strategic decision that can significantly influence the pace of expansion and investment efficiency.
This seminar will highlight Austria’s strategic advantages as a business location and gateway to the EU market, drawing on real-world examples of Japanese companies operating in Austria and insights into the local business environment. Following the presentations, participants will have the opportunity to exchange views with the speakers, industry experts and fellow attendees during a networking reception.
For companies already operating in Europe, the seminar will offer valuable perspectives on reassessing existing operations and exploring opportunities for additional business locations. Companies considering their first steps into the European market, as well as organizations supporting international business expansion, will also gain a broader understanding of the opportunities Austria has to offer.
Date & TimeTuesday, December 8, 2026 | 17:15–20:30 (Doors open at 16:45)
Language
Japanese
VenueNAGOYA INNOVATOR'S GARAGENadya Park, 4F3-18-1 Sakae, Naka-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan
5-minute walk from Exit 6 of Yabacho Station (Meijo Subway Line)7-minute walk from Sakaechika Exit 7 of Sakae Station (Higashiyama Subway Line)
Participation Free of charge
OrganizersAustrian Embassy – Commercial Section (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo)Austrian Business Agency (ABA)
Central Japan Economic Federation
Program
17:00 | Opening Remarks
17:20 | Austria's strategic advantages as a business locationJunko IharaSenior Commercial Officer, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo
17:45 | Case study: Business expansion into AustriaYamaha Corporation
(Speaker to be confirmed)
18:00 | Case study: Business expansion into AustriaKazuyuki Hosoi ph.D.Corporate Officer, COO, EuropeSiraishi Kyogo Kaisha, ltd.
18:15 | GO AUSTRIA Program by GIN - Global Incubator Network, Austria
Rumi OnoderaSenior Commercial Officer, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo
The GIN Go Austria program supports late-stage deep-tech startups from Japan seeking to expand into the EU market via Austria. It offers financial assistance and networking support, including a two-week program in Austria. Held twice a year, the program provides selected startups with support for travel and accommodation expenses.
18:30–20:30 | Networking reception
Light refreshments and Austrian wine will be served during the networking reception.
Who should attend?
- Corporate representatives involved in developing European business location strategies
- Companies considering the restructuring of existing European operations or establishing additional locations
- Representatives of companies and organizations supporting international business expansion and cross-border collaboration
Key takeaways for participants
- Insights into Austria's strategic positioning as a business location within the EU
- Opportunities to connect with business professionals and expand European networks
- An overview of available business expansion support programmes
Registration
- Please register via the official event registration page.
- Registration Deadline: Monday, 7 December 2026
Important information for participants
- PhotographyPhotographs will be taken during the event for documentation and promotional purposes. If you prefer not to be photographed or to have your image used in event-related materials, please inform a member of the event staff on the day.
- Personal informationPersonal information provided during registration will be shared among the event organizers for event administration and related communications.
- RegistrationPlease register using your company or organization's official email address.
- On-site Check-inPlease bring two business cards and present them at the registration desk upon arrival.
Contact
You have questions about this event or the investment and business location Austria? Please feel free to reach out to us – we are looking forward to hearing from you
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo, Austrian Embassy Commercial Section
Contact Person: Ms. Junko Ihara
T +81 3 3403 1777