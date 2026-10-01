Join us for an exclusive journey through Austria’s wine regions!



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo, together with the Austrian Wine Marketing Board, is pleased to invite sommeliers, F&B professionals, wine importers, distributors, and members of the hospitality industry to the Austrian Wine Tasting 2026 in Tokyo.

Shaped by a cool climate, distinctive terroirs, and a remarkable diversity of indigenous grape varieties, Austrian wines have earned international recognition for their quality and character.

At this tasting, discover the diversity of Austrian wine, from elegant Grüner Veltliner and vibrant Riesling to distinctive red wines and sustainably produced, innovative styles. Tradition, craftsmanship, and innovation come together to create wines of exceptional personality, while Austria's evolving vineyard classification system further highlights the unique origin and terroir behind each wine.





Discover new wines, build valuable industry connections, and find distinctive additions to enhance your portfolio.







【Austrian Wine Tasting 2026 】

Date & Time: Tuesday, 27 October 2026 | 11:00 - 17:00

Venue: Happo-en, 2F KIOTO (1-1-1 Shirokanedai, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Admission: Trade Professionals Only (Free of Charge)

Registration: https://bit.ly/AustriaWine2026app





Exhibitors: 24 importers (in alphabetical order)

Arcane (Sax*), AWA, Caprice Wine Harmonics, Daiei Sangyo, Diony, ENOTECA, Estate Wines -Topsoil, FWINES, GAMI’s Bottle, Sanko Hasumi Shoten, Iida, Kishimoto, Nihon Grande Champagne, Nouvelles Selections, ORVEAUX, Pieroth Japan (Laurenz V*), PLEASURE WINE Miraido, Rocinante, Rosengarten by JENA, selesta, SENNA, Smile, Suzuki Kinshichi Shoten, THE AFRICAN BROTHERS

*Sponsor Winery





Featured wineries: 98 producers (in alphabetical order)

Altmann, ADrinks, Bio Aura, Bründlmayer, Buchmayer Thomas u. Maria, Christoph Hoch, Domäne Wachau, Ebner-Ebenauer, Esterházy, Fichtenbauer-Mold, Florian Herzog, Fritsch, Fritz Salomon, FX Pichler, Gebrüder Nittnaus, Georgium, Gesellmann, Gritsch FJ, Gruber Röschitz, Gschweicher, Hager Matthias, Haider, Hannes Reeh, Hannes Sabathi, Hareter, Hiedler, Hirsch, Hofkellerei des Fürsten von Liechtenstein, Hugl Wimmer, Johanna Markowitsch, Johannes Zillinger, Josef Ehemoser, Josef Pimpel, Judith Beck, Jurtschitsch, Jutta Ambrositsch, Knoll, Knoll, Kracher, Krutzler, Lackner-Tinnacher, Landauer-Gisperg, Laurenz V, Lenzmark, Leth, Listz, Loimer, Ludwig Neumayer, Machherndl, Malat, Malinga, Mantlerhof, Markus Huber, Markowitsch, Mehofer, Meinklang, Michael Gindl, Moritz, Netzl, Neumeister, Nibiru Wines, Nigl, Nikolaihof, Peter & Paul (project), Project Piwi, Reinisch, Rotes Haus, Sax, Schlumberger, Schnabel, Schwarzböck R & A, Setzer, Silvia Heinrich, Stadt Krems, Steininger, Stift Klosterneuburg, Stift St. Peter, Straka, Strehn, Szemes, Tegernseerhof, Tinnhof, Tom Dockner, Tschermonegg, Umathum, Uwe Schiefer, Vitikultur Moser, wabi-sabi (project), Weixelbaum, Wimmer-Czerny, Winzer Krems, Zahel, Zantho, 1196 Kellerei







Masterclass information:

● Date & Time: Tuesday, October 27, 2026 | 15:00-16:00

● Venue: Happo-en, 3F Takeniwa

● Capacity: 50 participants per session (selected by lottery)

● Registration: Please apply via the tasting event application link above.

(Application deadline for seminar: Tuesday, October 6 / registration closed)

"Grüner Veltliner & Beyond: Exploring the Diversity of Lower Austria"

Lecturer: Takenori Beppu (Representative of "Wine in Motion", WSET Dip, Austrian wine ambassador*)

As Austria’s signature grape and the hallmark variety of Niederösterreich, Grüner Veltliner offers an extraordinary range of styles shaped by origin and terroir. This masterclass will compare wines from distinguished vineyards to reveal the variety’s many expressions, before exploring indigenous grapes, PIWI varieties, and red wines from the region. Beginning with Grüner Veltliner, participants will gain deeper insight into the diversity, innovation, and character that define Niederösterreich today.





*Austrian wine ambassadors are experts in Austrian wine selected through a competition jointly organized by the Austrian Wine Marketing Board and ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo since 2008. Comprising professionals from various sectors of the wine industry, they contribute to raising awareness and promoting Austrian wine in Japan through their expertise and advocacy.









Important information regarding registration & participation:

● This event is for trade professionals only. No consumers admitted.

● Participation may be declined based on registration details.

● As alcohol will be served, persons under the age of 20, pregnant women, and those driving to the venue may not attend.

● Photos and videos may be taken during the event and used for promotional purposes.

● Your personal information will be used for event administration and communications from the organizers and exhibitors.

● Personal information will be managed appropriately by the organizers and will not be disclosed to third parties except as required by law.

● No automatic confirmation email will be sent. Please save your registration details if needed.

● For changes or cancellations, please contact us using the details below.





Organizers:



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo



Austrian Wine Marketing Board







Supported by: Riedel Japan (RSN Japan Co. Ltd)







Contact:



Contact person: Ms. Noriko MATSUMOTO

E tokyo@advantageaustria.org

T +81-3-3403-1777