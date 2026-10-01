GO TOKYO 2026 & TechBIZKON X: LifeTECH+ Innovations for a Better Life
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Japan (Tokyo, Osaka)
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TechBIZKON X: LifeTECH+ - Innovations for a Better Life
As part of the programme, the participating startups will attend the 10th edition of the European-Japanese startup event TechBIZKON, held under the theme "LifeTECH+ - Innovations for a Better Life".
The event focuses on technologies and solutions that improve quality of life throughout all stages of life.
Highlighted topics include:
- FemTech
- AgeTech
- ElderlyTech
- CareTech
- Pharmaceutical and biotech solutions
- Medical devices
- InclusiveTech
- Work-life balance solutions
- Technologies enabling full participation in social, professional and leisure activities
The GO TOKYO 2026 delegation consists of eight Austrian startups presenting innovative solutions from Austria's Life Sciences and Healthcare ecosystem. During the programme, participants will engage with Japanese corporations, investors, research institutions and other key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and market entry.
Japan is one of the world's leading markets for healthcare, biotechnology and life sciences and offers valuable opportunities for international collaboration, especially in areas such as healthy ageing, digital health, medical technologies and care solutions.
The programme includes:
- An international startup pitch competition
- Expert panel discussions
- A Startup exhibition area
- Pre-arranged B2B meetings
- Networking reception with participants from Europe and Japan
Event Details
- Date: 9 October 2026
- Venue: Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB), Yurakucho, Tokyo
- Event Website: https://www.b2match.com/e/techbizkon-x-lifetech
- Event Booklet
Austrian Startup Delegation
The eight selected Austrian startups represent a broad range of innovative technologies and solutions within the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors.
Austrian Startup Booklet: Startup Booklet
GO TOKYO 2026: https://www.gin-austria.com/calls/gotokyo2026
Organised by
- ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo
- AHK Japan
- Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT)
- Plug and Play Japan
- Swissnex
Event Details and Registration: https://www.b2match.com/e/techbizkon-x-lifetech
Meet 8 Austrian companies
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Participating companies
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