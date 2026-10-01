GO TOKYO 2026 & TechBIZKON X: LifeTECH+ Innovations for a Better Life

Selected Austrian startups in the fields of BioTech, Life Sciences and Healthcare will travel to Japan as part of the Global Incubator Network Austria (GIN) programme GO TOKYO 2026. The programme aims to support Austrian startups in exploring the Japanese market, identifying business opportunities and building connections with potential partners from industry, academia and the investment community.

TechBIZKON X: LifeTECH+ - Innovations for a Better Life





As part of the programme, the participating startups will attend the 10th edition of the European-Japanese startup event TechBIZKON, held under the theme "LifeTECH+ - Innovations for a Better Life".

The event focuses on technologies and solutions that improve quality of life throughout all stages of life.

Highlighted topics include:

FemTech

AgeTech

ElderlyTech

CareTech

Pharmaceutical and biotech solutions

Medical devices

InclusiveTech

Work-life balance solutions

Technologies enabling full participation in social, professional and leisure activities

The GO TOKYO 2026 delegation consists of eight Austrian startups presenting innovative solutions from Austria's Life Sciences and Healthcare ecosystem. During the programme, participants will engage with Japanese corporations, investors, research institutions and other key stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and market entry.





Japan is one of the world's leading markets for healthcare, biotechnology and life sciences and offers valuable opportunities for international collaboration, especially in areas such as healthy ageing, digital health, medical technologies and care solutions.

The programme includes:

An international startup pitch competition

Expert panel discussions

A Startup exhibition area

Pre-arranged B2B meetings

Networking reception with participants from Europe and Japan

Event Details

Date: 9 October 2026

Venue: Tokyo Innovation Base (TiB), Yurakucho, Tokyo

Event Website: https://www.b2match.com/e/techbizkon-x-lifetech

Event Booklet

Austrian Startup Delegation

The eight selected Austrian startups represent a broad range of innovative technologies and solutions within the Life Sciences and Healthcare sectors.



Austrian Startup Booklet: Startup Booklet

GO TOKYO 2026: https://www.gin-austria.com/calls/gotokyo2026



Organised by

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo

AHK Japan

Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT)

Plug and Play Japan

Swissnex

Event Details and Registration: https://www.b2match.com/e/techbizkon-x-lifetech



