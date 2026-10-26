Meet Austria's Metal Technology Leaders at JIMTOF 2026

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo showcases the strength, innovation, and international competitiveness of Austria’s metal technology industry at JIMTOF 2026, Japan’s leading exhibition for machine tools and manufacturing technologies.

As the backbone of Austria’s industrial economy, the metal technology industry is the country’s strongest manufacturing sector, renowned worldwide for precision engineering, high-quality production, and cutting-edge technological solutions. Together with the Austrian Association of the Metal Technology Industries (FMMI), ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo represents Austrian companies that are driving innovation across metalworking, advanced manufacturing, automation, measurement technology, tooling, and industrial software.

JIMTOF is an ideal platform to connect Austrian expertise with Japan’s highly sophisticated manufacturing sector. The exhibition brings together more than 1,000 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions and around 115,000 industry professionals, showcasing the latest developments in machine tools, precision measurement, digital manufacturing, CAD/CAM solutions, automation, and smart factory technologies.





The following Austrian companies showcase the innovation, precision, and technological excellence of Austria's metal technology sector at JIMTOF 2026:



Trotec is an Austria-based global manufacturer specializing in the development and production of advanced laser processing systems. As part of the Trodat Group, the company has built extensive expertise in laser technology, providing innovative solutions for high-precision engraving, cutting, and marking applications. With operations in 17 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, Trotec offers a broad portfolio of laser processing systems supported by specialized technical expertise. Its solutions help customers improve processing quality, increase productivity, and optimize manufacturing efficiency across a wide range of applications. In Japan, Trotec Laser Japan Co., Ltd. has been operating since 2000, providing direct sales and expert technical support. Its experienced specialists assist customers in selecting the most suitable laser systems, accessories, and solutions for their specific processing requirements.

Trotec is represented at the Austrian joint stand ( Booth G0002 ).



is an Austria-based global manufacturer specializing in the development and TYROLIT , an Austrian company founded in 1919, is a global leader in grinding, cutting, drilling, and dressing tools. For over 100 years, the company has supplied high-quality abrasive solutions trusted by manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, bearing, steel, and precision engineering industries.

At JIMTOF, TYROLIT showcases advanced grinding solutions that improve productivity, process stability, and manufacturing efficiency. Visitors can explore innovative abrasive technologies that deliver outstanding performance, long tool life, and consistent machining quality while helping reduce downtime and production costs.

In Japan, TYROLIT Japan combines premium products with extensive application expertise to help customers overcome machining challenges and optimize manufacturing processes.

TYROLIT exhibits at its own booth ( W4044 ) and is additionally represented at the Austrian joint stand (G0002) with company information and product catalogues.



, an Austrian company founded in 1919, is a global leader in grinding, cutting, drilling, and dressing tools. For over 100 years, the company has supplied high-quality abrasive solutions trusted by manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace, bearing, steel, and precision engineering industries. At JIMTOF, TYROLIT showcases advanced grinding solutions that improve productivity, process stability, and manufacturing efficiency. Visitors can explore innovative abrasive technologies that deliver outstanding performance, long tool life, and consistent machining quality while helping reduce downtime and production costs. In Japan, combines premium products with extensive application expertise to help customers overcome machining challenges and optimize manufacturing processes. TYROLIT exhibits at its own booth ( ) and is additionally represented at the Austrian joint stand (G0002) with company information and product catalogues. Winterthur Technology Group is an Austrian-headquartered global manufacturer of high-performance grinding wheels, diamond and CBN tools, and precision dressing systems, backed by more than a century of grinding expertise dating back to 1906. With manufacturing facilities across Austria, Germany, Sweden, the United States, and China, the company supports customers worldwide in the automotive, aerospace, cutting tool, machine tool, and steel industries. By combining advanced products with deep application expertise, Winterthur Technology Group optimizes the entire grinding process to deliver higher productivity, superior quality, and greater process reliability. Its integrated grinding solutions help manufacturers meet the highest standards of precision and efficiency. Winterthur Technology Group is represented at the Austrian joint stand (Booth G0002).





Visit the ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA information booth (G0002) to learn more about Austria’s world-class industrial capabilities, discover innovative Austrian suppliers and technology partners, and explore new opportunities for business cooperation between Austria and Japan.



