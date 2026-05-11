Space for Green Finance - Centre for Sustainability and Resilience Conference Tokyo 2026
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Global Business Hub Tokyo
Tokyo
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As an official side event of the Global Space Financial Innovation Alliance (G-SFIA), this workshop will take place on 5 November 2026, one day after the G-SFIA flagship conference at the Global Business Hub Tokyo.
The event is organized by the Centre for Sustainability and Resilience (CSR) of the European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) in partnership with FINOLAB and continues the discussion on the growing intersection of space technologies and finance through a series of sector-specific sessions.
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo welcomes the Centre's activities in Japan and will provide opening remarks.
Speakers include:
- Dr. Naoko Sugita, Lead of Secretariat, CONSEO & Program Manager, JAXA
- Representatives from Sagri, Solafune, Space Shift, DAI Labs, Tenchijin and Tokio Marine
- Kito Sahoko, Deputy Director, Space Industry Section, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)
A networking reception will follow the conference session from 15:00 to 16:00 JST.
Austrian companies interested in attending are invited to contact ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tokyo:
tokyo@advantageaustria.org | Attn. Arnold Ackerer.