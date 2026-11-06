BLUE AIR SYSTEMS GmbH, an Austrian-based company, founded in 2010, supplies the plastics industry with innovative technology.

In the range of material drying, Blue Air Systems offers the high class, energy saving resin dryer series RD, based on the compressed air drying technology with hopper sizes ranging from 0,5 to 1.000 litres.

In climate technology solutions, the core business is focused on dehumidification units (series DMS) and internal product cooling (series CAC). A completely new technology for condensation free production conditions has recently been introduced into the market: The DMS-Module for process air volume from 5.000 to 15.000 Nm³/h allows energy-efficient mould dehumidification without the need of cooling water and has great potential for saving up to 85 % of energy.