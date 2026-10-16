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Conversio GmbH

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Conversio Group is project partner for sustainable energy projects in the field of renewable energy.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Conversio GmbH
Koschatstraße 24
9800 Spittal/Drau
Austria
johannes.hofer@conversioaustria.at
https://www.conversioaustria.at
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About the company

Company profile

The Conversio Group guides people, businesses and communities into the future with self-determination and hope. With over 30 companies in ten future-oriented industries and its transportation and services, the company is putting it`s mission to become Europe's leading provider of self-sufficient lifestyles into action.

The product range includes:
- PV modules + inverters
- Gensets and emergency power solutions
- Battery storage solutions
- H2 storage solutions
- Small hydropower plants
- Components for power grid expansion, medium voltage level and power plant construction

product image
© Conversio GmbH
product image
© Conversio GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Energy projects, emergency power, small hydropower plants, photovoltaics, hydrogen storage

The Conversio Group is looking for customers and project partners for sustainable energy projects in the field of renewable energy. Likewise, the company can offer solutions in the field of emergency power supply and stationary primary energy supply with their products.
In case of suitable river flows, small hydropower plants can be used to contribute to independence.