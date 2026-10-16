The Conversio Group guides people, businesses and communities into the future with self-determination and hope. With over 30 companies in ten future-oriented industries and its transportation and services, the company is putting it`s mission to become Europe's leading provider of self-sufficient lifestyles into action.

The product range includes:

- PV modules + inverters

- Gensets and emergency power solutions

- Battery storage solutions

- H2 storage solutions

- Small hydropower plants

- Components for power grid expansion, medium voltage level and power plant construction

© Conversio GmbH