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eee Austria international projects GmbH

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eee Austria international projects GmbH is a leading provider of education technologies, digital solutions and vocational education & training.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

eee Austria international projects GmbH
Kärntner Straße 337
8054 Graz
Austria
+43316922288
+4331692228850
office@eee-austria.com
www.eee-austria.com
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About the company

Company profile

eee Austria [triple “e” Austria] – education, e-solutions, e-government – operates in more than 20 countries worldwide.

The company is a leading provider in the fields of:

- digital education, education technologies (for example e-learning, e-testing)
- vocational education & training,
- digital school administration solutions (education management information system) and
- digital safety & security management.

In addition, eee Austria is one of the leading companies for the international transfer of the Austrian vocational education and training approach (for example dual education).

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© eee Austria international projects GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Digital education & training technologies at their best

education - e-solutions - e-government

eee Austria provides technical assistance for the expansion and modernisation of training centres, schools, universities, etc., primarily in the field of professional skills development.

The company is a leading technology company with products such as:
• vocational training & education
• e-government solutions
• e-learning content
• learning management system
• school management system
• digital exams

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© eee Austria international projects GmbH