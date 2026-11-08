© eee Austria international projects GmbH

eee Austria [triple “e” Austria] – education, e-solutions, e-government – operates in more than 20 countries worldwide.



The company is a leading provider in the fields of:

- digital education, education technologies (for example e-learning, e-testing)

- vocational education & training,

- digital school administration solutions (education management information system) and

- digital safety & security management.

In addition, eee Austria is one of the leading companies for the international transfer of the Austrian vocational education and training approach (for example dual education).