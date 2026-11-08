eee Austria international projects GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8054 Graz
Austria
Company profile
eee Austria [triple “e” Austria] – education, e-solutions, e-government – operates in more than 20 countries worldwide.
The company is a leading provider in the fields of:
- digital education, education technologies (for example e-learning, e-testing)
- vocational education & training,
- digital school administration solutions (education management information system) and
- digital safety & security management.
In addition, eee Austria is one of the leading companies for the international transfer of the Austrian vocational education and training approach (for example dual education).
Business opportunities
Digital education & training technologies at their best
education - e-solutions - e-government
eee Austria provides technical assistance for the expansion and modernisation of training centres, schools, universities, etc., primarily in the field of professional skills development.
The company is a leading technology company with products such as:
• vocational training & education
• e-government solutions
• e-learning content
• learning management system
• school management system
• digital exams