Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
Company profile
Gabriel-Chemie shapes everyday life with plastics. Guided by the motto “Bringing Life to Plastics,” the company develops innovative masterbatches for colour, effects and functionality. The product portfolio includes black and white masterbatches, colour masterbatches for closures, as well as additive solutions for applications such as greenhouse and silage films, including UV stabilisers.
With its new site in Nairobi, Gabriel-Chemie strengthens its presence in Africa and offers customer-focused service based on European quality standards.
Business opportunities
Advanced Colour & Additive Solutions
Bringing life to plastics!
Gabriel-Chemie offers a versatile portfolio of colour, black and white masterbatches as well as high-performance additives. From caps & closures to agricultural, greenhouse and silage films, quality, reliability and durability are key priorities.
The company provides tailor-made solutions based on European standards, adapted to local applications and conditions.
GABRIEL COLOURS EAST AFRICA LTD
00100 Nairobi