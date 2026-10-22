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Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.

About
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As an owner-managed family business, now in its 2nd generation, Gabriel-Chemie is now one of Europe's leading masterbatch producers after more than 75 years of existence.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Industriestraße 1
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
+432252 63630
+432252627250
info@gabriel-chemie.com
https://www.gabriel-chemie.com
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About the company

Company profile

Gabriel-Chemie shapes everyday life with plastics. Guided by the motto “Bringing Life to Plastics,” the company develops innovative masterbatches for colour, effects and functionality. The product portfolio includes black and white masterbatches, colour masterbatches for closures, as well as additive solutions for applications such as greenhouse and silage films, including UV stabilisers.
With its new site in Nairobi, Gabriel-Chemie strengthens its presence in Africa and offers customer-focused service based on European quality standards.

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© Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Advanced Colour & Additive Solutions

Bringing life to plastics!

Gabriel-Chemie offers a versatile portfolio of colour, black and white masterbatches as well as high-performance additives. From caps & closures to agricultural, greenhouse and silage films, quality, reliability and durability are key priorities.
The company provides tailor-made solutions based on European standards, adapted to local applications and conditions.

GABRIEL COLOURS EAST AFRICA LTD

Purple Tower Shimo la Tewa Road / Mombasa Road 8th Floor
00100 Nairobi
+254208780155 or via WhatsApp +254118843640
africa@gabriel-chemie.com
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Gabriel Colours East Africa Ltd © Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft m.b.H.