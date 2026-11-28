Polo Handels GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1030 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Polo Paper & Packaging is a leading manufacturer of first class paper, carboard and packaging machinery suppliers in the CEE, CIS, and now also in EAC countries.
The family-owned company is a leading agent providing local services for principals, offering graphical and packaging boards/papers, flexible papers and packaging machines to clients in the CEE, CIS, and now also in EAC countries.
With over 90 experts across 11 countries, Polo Paper & Packaging represents its partners locally, providing a broad range of papers, boards, processing/packaging machines for food and pharma.
Business opportunities
GRAPHICAL PAPER & BOARD, PACKAGING PAPERS & BOARD, PROCESSING AND PACKAGING MACHINERY
Polo Paper & Packaging aspires to discover dynamic principals (paper, board, processing, packaging machines producers) and extend their offerings to engage the local EAC market effectively.
The Austrian company is seeking fruitful partnerships and valuable leads for its offered materials and services.