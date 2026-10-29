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SEC Consult Unternehmensberatung GmbH

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SEC Consult ( http://www.sec-consult.com ) is one of the leading consultancies for cyber and application security.

Meanwhile, we operate branches in Europe, Asia and North America. SEC Consult is a specialist for external and internal security assessments, penetration testing, the development of security information ...

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How to get in touch

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