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B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

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B&R is an innovative automation company based in Austria, with branches worldwide. As a leader in the industrial automation, sector, B&R combines state-of-the-art technologies with advanced engineering.

B&R provides customers in a wide range of industries with perfect overall solutions for machine and factory ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH
B&R Straße 1
5142 Eggelsberg
Austria
+43774865860
+437748658626
office@br-automation.com
http://www.br-automation.com
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