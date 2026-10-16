BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH
About
BERTSCH-LASKA provides individual and efficient process solutions from planning (conceptual planning) to delivery, assembly, commissioning, training, technological support and service for the whole process of slaughtering, meat processing, sausage and specialty food production and for milk processing as well as boiler ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH
Herrengasse 23
6700 Bludenz
Austria
6700 Bludenz
Austria
BERTSCH-LASKA Produktions- und Handels-GmbH
Baumgasse 68
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria