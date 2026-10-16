BHDT GmbH
About
BHDT GmbH is a technologically qualified supplier and manufacturer of high pressure equipment and high pressure components for the chemical and petrochemical industries. Many years of experience, outstanding materials and excellent quality characterise BHDT GmbH on the world market.
BHDT GmbH is a technologically qualified supplier and manufacturer of high pressure equipment and high pressure components for the chemical and petrochemical industries. Many years of experience, outstanding materials and excellent quality characterise BHDT GmbH on the world market.
Products from three manufacturing ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
BHDT GmbH
Werk-VI-Straße 52
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria