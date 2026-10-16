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BHDT GmbH

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BHDT GmbH is a technologically qualified supplier and manufacturer of high pressure equipment and high pressure components for the chemical and petrochemical industries. Many years of experience, outstanding materials and excellent quality characterise BHDT GmbH on the world market.

Products from three manufacturing ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BHDT GmbH
Werk-VI-Straße 52
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
+4338623030
+4338623034
office@bhdt.at
http://www.bhdt.at
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