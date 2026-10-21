Candol Produktions- und HandelsgesmbH
About
Candol is an Austrian family firm that has been renowned for exclusive tableware since 1989. Their own brand products "Magic Linen" table linen and "Miracle Lamps" table lamps have been awarded the “Austria Gütesiegel” (the Austria seal of quality)
Candol is an Austrian family firm that has been renowned for exclusive tableware since 1989. Their own brand products "Magic Linen" table linen and "Miracle Lamps" table lamps have been awarded the “Austria Gütesiegel” (the Austria seal of quality)
Product advantages of Candol "Magic Linen"
• Dirt-repellent and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Candol Produktions- und HandelsgesmbH
Kalterer Gasse 8
2340 Mödling
Austria
2340 Mödling
Austria