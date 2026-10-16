Cimbria Heid GmbH
About
The plants and machines developed, produced and erected by Cimbria Held for the processing of grain, seed and granular products are of a high technological standard. About 95% of the production is exported worldwide.
The plants and machines developed, produced and erected by Cimbria Held for the processing of grain, seed and granular products are of a high technological standard. About 95% of the production is exported worldwide.
The product range covers all machinery that is required for cleaning, drying, sorting, treating, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
Cimbria Heid Büro Kasachstan
Nurmagambetovstrasse 176, Büro 46
020100 Akkol
Kazakhstan
020100 Akkol
Kazakhstan
Headquarters
Cimbria Heid GmbH
Heid-Werkstraße 4
2000 Stockerau
Austria
2000 Stockerau
Austria