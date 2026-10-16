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Cimbria Heid GmbH

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The plants and machines developed, produced and erected by Cimbria Held for the processing of grain, seed and granular products are of a high technological standard. About 95% of the production is exported worldwide.

The product range covers all machinery that is required for cleaning, drying, sorting, treating, ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Cimbria Heid Büro Kasachstan
Nurmagambetovstrasse 176, Büro 46
020100 Akkol
Kazakhstan
+77712973701
tsv@cimbria.com
http://www.cimbria.com/
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Headquarters

Cimbria Heid GmbH
Heid-Werkstraße 4
2000 Stockerau
Austria
+4322666990
+43226665590
Cimbria.Heid@AGCOcorp.com
http://www.cimbria.com
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