Erne Fittings GmbH
About
For almost 100 years, Erne fittings has been manufacturing pipe fittings for permanent welds (butt welding fittings). This has made the traditional company based in Vorarlberg a worldwide leading premium supplier of welding fittings for applications requiring approvals.
For almost 100 years, Erne fittings has been manufacturing pipe fittings for permanent welds (butt welding fittings). This has made the traditional company based in Vorarlberg a worldwide leading premium supplier of welding fittings for applications requiring approvals.
Three production locations in Europe and the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Erne Fittings GmbH
Hauptstraße 48
6824 Schlins
Austria
6824 Schlins
Austria