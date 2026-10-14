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Erne Fittings GmbH

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For almost 100 years, Erne fittings has been manufacturing pipe fittings for permanent welds (butt welding fittings). This has made the traditional company based in Vorarlberg a worldwide leading premium supplier of welding fittings for applications requiring approvals.

Three production locations in Europe and the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Erne Fittings GmbH
Hauptstraße 48
6824 Schlins
Austria
+4355245010
+435524501930
office@ernefittings.com
http://www.ernefittings.com
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