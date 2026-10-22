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Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H.

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Founded in 1986, the HERZ Group is one of the most important manufacturers in the building technology sector. HERZ is active in more than 100 countries with approx. 3,300 employees and 36 production sites in Europe. The product portfolio includes valves, fittings, control and thermostat valves for domestic heating, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

2 Subsidiaries in this country

Headquarters

Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H.
Richard-Strauss-Straße 22
1230 Wien
Austria
+43161626310
+4316162631227
office@herz.eu
http://www.herz.eu
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