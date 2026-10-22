Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H.
About
Founded in 1986, the HERZ Group is one of the most important manufacturers in the building technology sector. HERZ is active in more than 100 countries with approx. 3,300 employees and 36 production sites in Europe. The product portfolio includes valves, fittings, control and thermostat valves for domestic heating, ...
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How to get in touch
2 Subsidiaries in this country
HERZ Kasachstan TOO
Kuyshi Dina 25/2, apartment 4a
010000 Astana
Kazakhstan
010000 Astana
Kazakhstan
Herz Kasachstan Almaty Filiale
ул.Нурмакова, 1/1
050000 Almaty
Kazakhstan
050000 Almaty
Kazakhstan
Headquarters
Herz Armaturen Ges.m.b.H.
Richard-Strauss-Straße 22
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria