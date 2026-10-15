HOT Engineering GmbH - The HOT Energy Group
About
HOT is a leading consulting and training company for the international oil and gas industry. With more than 30 years of experience, the company is a recognised provider of integrated studies in the fields of geoscience, reservoirs and production engineering. The "rock-on-a-chip" microfluidics solutions (InspIOR) allow ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
HOT Engineering GmbH - The HOT Energy Group
Parkstraße 6
8700 Leoben
Austria
8700 Leoben
Austria