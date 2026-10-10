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ILF Consulting Engineers

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The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

ILF Kazakhstan LLP
98, Panfilov street
050000 Almaty
Kazakhstan
+7712276 65 95
https://www.ilf.com/en-kz/offices/ilf-kazakhstan-consulting-engineers-llc/
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