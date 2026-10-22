O. Salm & Co. Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
SALM is one of Europe's oldest manufacturers of brewery machines. This tradition, managed in the third generation, is the basis for top quality and the most modern technology.
SALM is one of Europe's oldest manufacturers of brewery machines. This tradition, managed in the third generation, is the basis for top quality and the most modern technology.
SALM breweries guarantee the production of best lagers, wheat beers and speciality beers by using decoction and infusion brewing methods. SALM ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
O. Salm & Co. Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Apollogasse 6
1072 Wien
Austria
1072 Wien
Austria