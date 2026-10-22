SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
About
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is a consulting and contracting company in the field of environmental technologies offering design and supply of water and wastewater treatment processes for municipalities and industries.
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH is a consulting and contracting company in the field of environmental technologies offering design and supply of water and wastewater treatment processes for municipalities and industries.
• C-TECH Technology – cyclic activated sludge technology for biological treatment of industrial and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SFC Umwelttechnik GmbH
Julius-Welser-Straße 15
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria