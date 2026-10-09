Acredia Versicherung AG
About
55 percent market share and a total portfolio of EUR 29.9 billion: ACREDIA is Austria's leading credit insurance company and protects receivables at home and abroad. It keeps an eye on the risks for its policyholders and steps in when a customer cannot pay.
55 percent market share and a total portfolio of EUR 29.9 billion: ACREDIA is Austria's leading credit insurance company and protects receivables at home and abroad. It keeps an eye on the risks for its policyholders and steps in when a customer cannot pay.
The ACREDIA Group's turnover is EUR 89.1 million. ACREDIA ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
Acredia Versicherung AG
Drorygasse 1/1/1.3
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria
Acredia Versicherung AG
Sackstrasse 27
8010 Graz
Austria
8010 Graz
Austria
Acredia Versicherung AG
Promenade 23
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria
Acredia Versicherung AG
Brixner Straße 3
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
6020 Innsbruck
Austria