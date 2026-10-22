Almi GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4064 Oftering
Austria
Company profile
As a strong partner of the Almi Group, Almi has been developing high-quality seasonings, additives, functionalities and innovative solutions for the food industry for decades.
Together with its partners and subsidiaries, Almi Group operates worldwide in six business segments: food industry, nutritional supplements, epicurean products, cosmetics, pet food and innovation. The close integration of these areas results in innovative products and complete solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of the global market.
With a strong focus on private and white label solutions, customized products and services are developed to meet the individual needs of customers.
Business opportunities
Almi: From proven brands to individual solutions
Expertise, flexibility and quality in one place
From the idea to the finished product, Almi is your competent partner and offers product variety, state-of-the-art filling systems, flexible order sizes and a wide range of packaging solutions.
In addition to a wide range of successful brands within the Almi Group in the areas of sports nutrition, spice mixes, sauces and products for quick cuisine, individual customer requests are also fulfilled and customized recipes developed.