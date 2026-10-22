As a strong partner of the Almi Group, Almi has been developing high-quality seasonings, additives, functionalities and innovative solutions for the food industry for decades.

Together with its partners and subsidiaries, Almi Group operates worldwide in six business segments: food industry, nutritional supplements, epicurean products, cosmetics, pet food and innovation. The close integration of these areas results in innovative products and complete solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of the global market.

With a strong focus on private and white label solutions, customized products and services are developed to meet the individual needs of customers.

© Almi GmbH