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Almi GmbH

About
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As a strong partner of the Almi Group, Almi has been developing high-quality seasonings, additives, functionalities and innovative solutions for the food industry for decades.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Almi GmbH
Hörschinger Straße 1
4064 Oftering
Austria
+437221733990
+43722173399 8290
office@almi.at
https://www.almi.at/
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About the company

Company profile

As a strong partner of the Almi Group, Almi has been developing high-quality seasonings, additives, functionalities and innovative solutions for the food industry for decades.

Together with its partners and subsidiaries, Almi Group operates worldwide in six business segments: food industry, nutritional supplements, epicurean products, cosmetics, pet food and innovation. The close integration of these areas results in innovative products and complete solutions that meet the dynamic requirements of the global market.

With a strong focus on private and white label solutions, customized products and services are developed to meet the individual needs of customers.

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© Almi GmbH
product image
© Almi GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Almi: From proven brands to individual solutions

Expertise, flexibility and quality in one place

From the idea to the finished product, Almi is your competent partner and offers product variety, state-of-the-art filling systems, flexible order sizes and a wide range of packaging solutions.
In addition to a wide range of successful brands within the Almi Group in the areas of sports nutrition, spice mixes, sauces and products for quick cuisine, individual customer requests are also fulfilled and customized recipes developed.

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© Almi GmbH