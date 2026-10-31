AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3365 Allhartsberg
Austria
Company profile
AUSTRIA JUICE is one of the most important producers of high-quality food and beverage ingredients and develops customised beverage concepts in close cooperation with the customer.
AUSTRIA JUICE has 12 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 1,000 highly qualified staff, who have committed themselves to producing holistic beverage and flavour solutions for a wide variety of applications in the processing industry.
The comprehensive product portfolio consists of beverage compounds, flavours, fruit juice concentrates, fruit wines, cider, and NFC juices.
Business opportunities
Holistic beverage and flavour solutions
AUSTRIA JUICE is the competent partner of the food & beverage industry.
AUSTRIA JUICE ingredients are the result of the highest quality, international expertise and passionate creativity. Thanks to the in-house production of juice concentrates and flavours, the Austrian company has direct and ideal access to the best raw materials, combined with in-depth experience - and you can really taste it!