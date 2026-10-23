© Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

Concept Fresh specialises in the development, production and marketing of dairy products. With its lean structure, the company works with its customers and clients to implement clearly defined marketing and sales goals in Austria and on the international markets. The business is driven by innovation, quality, flexibility, service and the commitment of the employees.

The development of organically produced products is the focus of its current activities. Concept Fresh's mission is to be a specialist supplier of high-quality food. It is particularly important to the company that its products are produced sustainably and preferably organically, and that they should ideally also be vegetarian.

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