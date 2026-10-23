English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH

About
logo

Concept Fresh specialises in the development, production and marketing of dairy products.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
Hobelweg 20
4055 Pucking
Austria
+43722966177810
office@concept-fresh.at
http://www.concept-fresh.at
vCard
About the company

Company profile

Concept Fresh specialises in the development, production and marketing of dairy products. With its lean structure, the company works with its customers and clients to implement clearly defined marketing and sales goals in Austria and on the international markets. The business is driven by innovation, quality, flexibility, service and the commitment of the employees.

The development of organically produced products is the focus of its current activities. Concept Fresh's mission is to be a specialist supplier of high-quality food. It is particularly important to the company that its products are produced sustainably and preferably organically, and that they should ideally also be vegetarian.

product image
© Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
product image
© Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Hard, soft and semi-hard cheeses

Organic milk and dairy products

Concept Fresh wants to expand further and grow its customer base worldwide. The company is therefore seeking contacts with new customers in the food wholesale, retail and restaurant trades.

Product image
© Concept Fresh Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH